NWS confirms tornado at 48th and Leighton, Lincoln

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening.

Facebook video shot by Bryan Campbell of Lincoln shows the tornado touching down for a couple seconds, before dissipating into the storm.

The particular tornado did not cause damage, but the storm ripped through much of eastern Nebraska, causing significant damage in Gage county.

Another line of storms tore through Bellevue, demolishing several homes. Weather officials are now investigating whether that destruction was also caused by a tornado.