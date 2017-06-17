Rain suspends Saltdogs game, will be completed Saturday evening

Posted by: Sports

LINCOLN – Friday night’s game between the Lincoln Saltdogs and the Gary SouthShore RailCats was suspended in the middle of the fifth inning due to rain. The game will be resumed at 6:00 PM on Saturday evening and played in its entirety. Game two will be seven innings long and start shortly after the completion of game one.

The Saltdogs and RailCats played to a scoreless tie in the middle of the fifth. Starting pitchers Bennett Parry and Charle Rosario were dominant. The RailCats managed four hits off of Parry in five innings while the Saltdogs tallied just three hits against Rosario’s four innings of work.

This is the first rain suspension game of the season for the Saltdogs and Saturday’s contest will be the first seven inning game of 2017.

The Saltdogs are scheduled to have Derek Gordon start game two and the RailCats have Alex Gunn slated for the second game.