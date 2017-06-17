Air Park neighborhood - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Air Park neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A mess of fallen trees and debris is what many woke up to Saturday morning in Lincoln’s Air Park neighborhood.

The residents who saw the storm happen, say they remember it vividly.

"Extreme amounts of thunder, extremely loud thunder, bright cracks of lightning,” Ross Stroud said. “It even got my neighbor's tree right there which was extremely loud and it just kept going and going."

Two younger residents, Alexis Pescador,9, and Jessica Johnson, 13, witnessed a similar sight.

"I saw lightning and thunder and rain, really heavy rain. A whole bunch of hail and a whole bunch of trees falling– like trees flying in the air,” they said.

Emergency Management Services says the main concern in last nights storm were the high winds, with 80 mph gusts reported in Lancaster County.

"We saw a huge branch in our yard, my mom was like 'oh it's just a branch, we'll pick it up' and we walked a little bit further in our yard and it was an entire tree, pretty terrifying,” Emina Mrkaljevic said.

That's what has Air Park residents coming together to clean up.

"Started about 7:30 this morning and just worked our way down our neighbor's and helped them all out and everything and that's what you gotta do,” Stroud said. “Just band together and help each other out."

"There's now way we'd be able to clean this all up by ourselves– we've definitely had a lot of help,” Nermina and Emina Mrkaljevic said.

EMS officials they're not setting up tree drop of locations yet, but that could change.

"As they get a better assessment of the extent of the damage and the number of trees that may be involved they can always identify sites where if you do have limbs or other tree debris on your property you may be able to drop it off,” Jim Davidsaver with EMS said. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon a...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon a...

    More >>

  • Strong winds blow semis off interstate and cause downed power lines

    Strong winds blow semis off interstate and cause downed power lines

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Severe storms swept across Eastern Nebraska today.   Strong winds and hail caused the most damage.  Tree damage is reported in Lincoln's Airpark area. Strong winds caused semis and other vehicles to be blown off of the Interstate in north Lincoln.   There are numerous reports of downed power lines so call 9-1-1 if you see a downed power line.  There are have been scanner reports of structure fires in Lin...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Severe storms swept across Eastern Nebraska today.   Strong winds and hail caused the most damage.  Tree damage is reported in Lincoln's Airpark area. Strong winds caused semis and other vehicles to be blown off of the Interstate in north Lincoln.   There are numerous reports of downed power lines so call 9-1-1 if you see a downed power line.  There are have been scanner reports of structure fires in Lin...

    More >>

  • Nebraska Emergency Management reports widespread damage from storms

    Nebraska Emergency Management reports widespread damage from storms

    Belmont-Sheila Shada's photoBelmont-Sheila Shada's photo

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com  The following is a news release issued early this morning from Nebraska Emergency Management describing damage throughout Eastern Nebraska. Storm Damage Reported Across Eastern Nebraska Stay Out of Affected Communities for Life Safety and Emergency Response The State Emergency Operations Center at Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is partially activated and working with other state agencies and local emergency manage...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com  The following is a news release issued early this morning from Nebraska Emergency Management describing damage throughout Eastern Nebraska. Storm Damage Reported Across Eastern Nebraska Stay Out of Affected Communities for Life Safety and Emergency Response The State Emergency Operations Center at Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is partially activated and working with other state agencies and local emergency manage...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.