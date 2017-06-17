University of Nebraska High School graduates 143

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The University of Nebraska High School has been around for more than 80 years.

It provides an alternative to the traditional high school education that may not work for every student.

"A lot of times they're traveling with their families and so they're not able to go to school in one location and in some cases they have really strong interests– whether it be sports or performing arts that doesn't allow them to have a regular schedule,” UNLHS Director Barbara Shousha said.

Friday the school graduated 143 students, while only 15 could attend the ceremony.

This is because a majority of the students aren't from the area.

"They come from 22 different countries,” she said.

This is what makes the school work.

It's a distance learning school– all courses are online or printed and mailed to students.

This allows students to have the flexibility many of them need.

One of these students, Allana Anderson is from Austin, Texas.

She spends at least 15 hours a week in a musical theater group and couldn't prioritize traditional school.

Her mom says she wishes they would have found the program sooner.

"Six months ago, she was not feeling good about herself despite the fact that she's smart and talented and really felt like she wasn't good at school was what we could hear from her and now she's made all A’s,” Natanya Anderson said.

While Allana needed the extra time to spend on musical theater, another graduate used the flexibility to travel.

“Being able to have my own freedom I've been working a full time job, traveling a lot so it's just given me a whole lot of freedom, it's really nice,” Camille Clemon said.

Reflecting back on her time at UNLHS, Allana says that just because you take an unconventional path doesn't mean you took the wrong path.