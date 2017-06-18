'A number of casualties' after a vehicle hits pedestrian in Lond - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

'A number of casualties' after a vehicle hits pedestrian in London

'A number of casualties' after a vehicle hits pedestrian in London

A vehicle has hit pedestrians in London and there are "a number of causalities being worked on at the scene," according to authorities.

London's Metropolitan Police said it was called just after midnight to an incident on Seven Sisters Road.

"There has been one person arrested. Inquiries continue. More information will be released when confirmed," police said in a statement.

This is a developing story, we'll bring you more details as they become available. 

