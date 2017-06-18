Employees say hate won't win after swastika is painted on Haymarket building

A little teary, then mad - that was Aja Martin's reaction to the large orange swastika painted on the side of The Creamery Building in the Haymarket where she works.

"It was just so sad, not only to see that someone was doing that, but there were people who were seeing that - and you have no way of knowing who was seeing that who that is still such a symbol for," said Martin, a manager at Indigo Bridge Books.

The symbol was discovered sometime Saturday afternoon, after an employee at a restaurant across the street pointed it out.

Martin and her employees at Indigo Bridge Books quickly covered the symbol with a large sheet of paper, then painted over it.

Lincoln Police were investigating the incident, but currently have no suspects.

As of now, they are not classifying this as a hate crime and the investigation is closed, but they say it could re-open if things change.

After the initial shock, bookstore staff are choosing not to let the apparent message of hate win the day.

Several signs reading 'Hate has no home here' now hang across the store.

Martin says whatever message the person who painted the swastika was trying to convey has fallen on deaf ears.

"We're not focusing on that," she said.

"We're focusing on our message instead. It just seemed like a good thing for us to do for closure.

Graffiti is considered a misdemeanor charge for a first offense, but jumps to a felony if the suspect has more than one conviction.

If you have any information that could help, you're encouraged to call police immediately.