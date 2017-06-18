Fremont Chicken Plant to break ground Monday

The controversial Costco chicken plant to be built in Fremont will break ground tomorrow.

The plant was approved by Fremont City Council in January, but hundreds of people have complained about the potential health affects the plant could bring from chicken manure.

A lawsuit was filed against the city for unlawfully blighting land for TIF funding, but the lawsuit was dropped.

On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts, Costco executives, elected officials and project partners will celebrate the groundbreaking of Costco’s first-ever poultry processing plant, hatchery and feed mill. This facility will mark a new endeavor to meet the needs of Costco as they start to build a network of producers in eastern Nebraska.