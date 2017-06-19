Police investigate in-custody death; say man turned gun on himself

Lincoln Police are investigating an in-custody death that happened at Oasis Hotel near Cornhusker and N 52nd Sunday morning.

Police were responding to a disturbance at the hotel, called in by employees. They say 23-year-old Jose Torres was there with his partner, their two children, and her family members. Initial reports were that someone had a handgun and was threatening people inside.

Police say when they arrived, a six-year-old and 15-year-old ran out of the room.Torres answered the door, holding a handgun.

Police say after they arrived, Torres turned the gun on himself, shooting and killing himself. Police say family was still in the room when the shot was fired. Because officers were present, the death is considered an in-custody death, and will be investigated.

Police say they never fired shots, and there was no physical altercation with Torres.