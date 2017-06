Lacing up to fight multiple sclerosis

MS is a disease that causes nerve damage. It affects everyone differently, but it can take away your vision, and even your ability to run.that's why Loren's story is so impressive. "The fact that I'm here today able to run even one day, let alone seven days," Ollenberger reflected. "Yeah I never thought I would be here." He's not the only one. Wisconsin native Angela McMurray was diagnosed two years ago. This year, she trekked 100 miles through eastern Colorado, celebrating her victory at the finish line. "So emotional," she said in a Facebook video posted to the MS Run the US page. "Three years ago I couldn't get off my couch and walk around the block because of my MS. Here I am doing 100 miles in Colorado in six days."The quest isn't easy. Loren said it's the people he's laced up and raised more than $22,000 for that keep him going.That, and the three words he lives by: "Strength through adversity."