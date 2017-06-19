Lacing up to fight multiple sclerosis

Today's leg kicked off at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, where Loren Ollenberger is headed for Des Moines. "190 a day, so its basically a marathon every day for a week," he said. The California native is runner number 11 on the cross country journey from Los Angeles to New York City. As he picked up the baton Monday morning before the sun rose at 6 a.m., he had his motive on his mind. "13 years ago I woke up one morning and my body wasn't my own. I wasn't quite sure what was going on, my limbs didn't work properly my vision was blurred and ultimately through a series of tests, we learned that I had MS," Ollenberger said. "It was the scariest thing I had ever gone through, nothing I had ever known about."