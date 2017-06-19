2 firefighters injured when firetruck rolls on way to blaze

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say two volunteer firefighters were injured when their firetruck rolled on the way to a blaze.

The accident occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in northwest Omaha. Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow says water sloshing in the back of the truck may have given it momentum to roll as it turned a corner. The truck was headed to a fire at the Douglas County landfill.

The two firefighters were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for treatment. Their names haven't been released.