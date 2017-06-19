Pickup driver dies in north York collision with semitrailer - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Pickup driver dies in north York collision with semitrailer

YORK, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a pickup truck driver has been killed in a collision with semitrailer on the north end of York in eastern Nebraska.
        The accident occurred around 5 p.m. Friday. Reports say that a witness says a man driving the pickup west on U.S. Highway 34 didn't halt at a stop sign and rammed into the northbound semi on U.S. Highway 81.        

        The pickup driver died at the scene. York County Sheriff Dale Radcliff identified him as 59-year-old Robert Schmit, who lived in Gresham. The semitrailer driver wasn't injured.

