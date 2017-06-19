Pickup driver dies in north York collision with semitrailer

Lincoln Police are investigating an in-custody death that happened at Oasis Hotel near Cornhusker and N 52nd Sunday morning.More >>
Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria found in rodent and wildlife urine.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house. Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area. We'll bring you more information as soon a...More >>
A woman who took a plea deal in a Butler County crash death case has been given three years of probation and some jail time.More >>
Authorities say a pickup truck driver has been killed in a collision with semitrailer on the north end of York in eastern Nebraska.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down near 48th and Leighton Friday evening.More >>
Authorities say two volunteer firefighters were injured when their firetruck rolled on the way to a blaze.More >>
A little teary, then mad - that was Aja Martin's reaction to the large orange swastika painted on the side of The Creamery Building in the Haymarket where she works.More >>
A vehicle has hit pedestrians in London and there are "a number of causalities being worked on at the scene," according to authorities.More >>
The controversial Costco chicken plant to be built in Fremont will break ground tomorrow.More >>
Mostly sunny and nice with slightly warmer temperatures today...More >>
