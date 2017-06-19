Woman gets probation, jail for Butler County crash death

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

DAVID CITY, Neb. (AP)

A woman who took a plea deal in a Butler County crash death case has been given three years of probation and some jail time.

Court records say 55-year-old Diane Hitz was sentenced last week. She'd pleaded no contest to felony vehicular homicide after prosecutors dropped related drunken driving and reckless driving counts. Prosecutors say the Columbus woman was drunk and was driving nearly 100 mph (161 kph) on May 2, 2015, when her vehicle rammed the rear of a motorcycle south of Columbus, killing 51-year-old Michael Gross, of Duncan.

Hitz was given 78 days in jail to be served immediately and credited for one day already served. Then for three years she must serve two days starting on the anniversary of Gross' death and the date of his birth.