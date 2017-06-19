Nebraska prison inmates celebrate freedom with Juneteenth - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska prison inmates celebrate freedom with Juneteenth

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        Some men serving long sentences in a Nebraska state prison have gathered to celebrate Juneteenth, a day dedicated to celebrating freedom from slavery.
        The Lincoln Correctional Center's Harambee Afrikan Cultural Society, correctional staff and Warden Fred Britten all attended the two-hour event Saturday in a locked cavernous room in the prison. Speakers at the event have been serving long sentences, some of them in for life.
        The Harambee group is a self-betterment club at the prison, dedicated to violence prevention, keeping youth from gang activity and learning about their history and culture.
        Speaker Brandon Woodruff says what was slavery is now mass incarceration. But he says inmates don't have to let prison define them, and that they can use it to improve themselves.

