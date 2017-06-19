NeighborWorks celebrates first community build home project

Since 1989, NeighborWorks has helped guide thousands of new homeowners into affordable, updated housing.

"We are building a house that we think is right for the neighborhood, right for the city of Lincoln, and then we find a homeowner who wants to make that their residence," Mike Renken, CEO of NeighborWorks, said.

With each home, they hope to build camaraderie within the neighborhood.

"That addition of new property and new people to be homeowners brings vibrancy to the neighborhood and that's what we look to try to do," Renken, said.

The home revealed Monday, near 23rd and Q Street, came straight from the community; a first for the organization.

Typically, NeighborWorks locates the land for the home, builds the home, and seeks a homeowner.

This time, different sponsors donated their time and equipment to build it.

Kidwell Electric is one of them.

Executive Director Gabe Kidwell says getting the public involved just seemed fitting for a project that set its roots in community engagement.

"To find this in downtown Lincoln is just great,” Gabe Kidwell, Executive Director of Kidwell Electric, said. “To have the partners who stepped up and worked on this project was even more amazing to see."

The house, near 23rd and Q, is just one of the many NeighborWorks homes in the area.

The non-profit hopes to continue to build neighborhood homes, they welcome more community build projects.

"To see them want Lincoln to continue being a great placed to live and be a great community for families to be in," Kidwell, said.