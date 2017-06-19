Nebraska corrections department hires new general counsel

Monday, June 19 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-06-20 02:37:10 GMT
A new report says that a dangerous chemical detected in groundwater near a Superfund site in New Jersey could pose a threat to a nearby reservoir that provides drinking water to as many as 3.5 million people.More >>
Monday, June 19 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-06-19 18:28:29 GMT
A potentially record-shattering heat wave is rolling into the Southwest U.S., threatening to bring 120-degree temperatures to parts of Arizona and California.More >>
Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)
Nebraska's corrections department has hired a county attorney to serve as its general counsel. York County Attorney Candace Bottorf will begin her new role June 26. She will replace Julia Smith, who was appointed to a judgeship in May. Department Director Scott Frakes announced the new hire Monday. Bottorf has worked in the York County attorney's office for the past seven years. She was appointed county attorney in February 2012 and elected in 2014. Her work included employment issues for the county, advising the county board of civil matters and representing the state in criminal prosecutions and mental health commitments.