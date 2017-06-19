Nebraska corrections department hires new general counsel - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska corrections department hires new general counsel

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        Nebraska's corrections department has hired a county attorney to serve as its general counsel.
        York County Attorney Candace Bottorf will begin her new role June 26. She will replace Julia Smith, who was appointed to a judgeship in May. Department Director Scott Frakes announced the new hire Monday.
        Bottorf has worked in the York County attorney's office for the past seven years. She was appointed county attorney in February 2012 and elected in 2014. Her work included employment issues for the county, advising the county board of civil matters and representing the state in criminal prosecutions and mental health commitments.

