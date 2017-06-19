Nebraska corrections department hires new general counsel

Shootings kill or injure at least 19 U.S. children each day, with boys, teenagers and blacks most at risk, according to a government study that paints a bleak portrait of persistent violence.

The head of the Vatican's bioethics panel is defending the decision to name as a member an Anglican moral theologian who has said abortion could be condoned up until the 18th week of gestation.

A mother's grief is behind a bill in New York's legislature that would allow opioid dealers to be charged with a homicide when their wares cause an overdose death.

A new report says that a dangerous chemical detected in groundwater near a Superfund site in New Jersey could pose a threat to a nearby reservoir that provides drinking water to as many as 3.5 million people.

Nebraska's corrections department has hired a county attorney to serve as its general counsel.

York County Attorney Candace Bottorf will begin her new role June 26. She will replace Julia Smith, who was appointed to a judgeship in May. Department Director Scott Frakes announced the new hire Monday.

Bottorf has worked in the York County attorney's office for the past seven years. She was appointed county attorney in February 2012 and elected in 2014. Her work included employment issues for the county, advising the county board of civil matters and representing the state in criminal prosecutions and mental health commitments.