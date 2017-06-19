Plattsmouth high school volleyball team makes lunch for public power crews following storm

Friday's severe storm left its mark on the little town of Plattsmouth, just outside Omaha. Ruined homes, trees snapped in two, and downed power lines are everywhere. Nebraska Public Power crews have been hard at work since the storm ended.

"At one point we had 2700 customers out, which in a town this size that's quite a few, probably half the town or better," said Mick Snell with NE Public Power.

By Monday morning, crews had dropped that number to 90. The high school volleyball team noticed the workers' around-the-clock efforts, and decided to help, serving them a fresh lunch.

"The lineman have been working really hard," said Taylor Saba, one of the volleyball players. "It really means a lot to us, how much they've been working."

There are 30 linemen in all: seven local, the rest from cities like York and Kearney. Nebraska Power says when electricity goes out, people tend to get upset at the company. They're pleasantly surprised by this show of unity from the townspeople they serve

"It's just awesome that somebody's even thinking about that," Snell said. "They're taking time to come out and reward these guys."

For the volleyball team, it's a no-brainer. They say they've watched the crews working non-stop, clearing despite precarious trees and downed lines, working through Father's Day to get their community back on the grid.

"They're going hours without sleep and seeing their families and I can't even imagine that part," said Marla Smith, volleyball coach.

The volleyball team members weren't the only ones helping. Instead of the usual summer program, all high school athletes in Plattsmouth pitched in around town, many helping clear limbs and trees from churches and schools.