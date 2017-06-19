Governor thanks Trump administration for immigration decision

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Governor Ricketts thanked the trump administration for a decision on immigrant status.

The administration plans to cancel the Deferred Action For Parents of Americans, also known as DAPA.

It protects immigrants who came to the U.S. Illegally but have American children.

Ricketts feels the program is unfair to those who came here legally, while supporters of the plan says it's common human decency.