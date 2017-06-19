Hundreds Show For Eclipse Expert

Hundreds of people showed up to listen to Dr. Katie Russo's experience covering solar eclipses. She's seen 10 of them in her lifetime.

On Aug. 21st, the U.S. will experience its first total solar eclipse since 1979. Monday, eclipse expert, Dr. Katie Russo, gave a presentation to a packed house at the University of Nebraska's Henzilik Hall Auditorium about her experience covering the phenomenon.

Dr. Russo said, " The total solar eclipse on August 21st i s a really big deal! You happen to live in the right place at the right time to be able to see this."

Nebraska is considered by experts to be one of the best states to view the August eclipse because the main path of the Moon's shadow will cover the state.

Dr. Russo is a psychologist with 20 years of experience and an eclipse chaser for the last 18 years. She watched her first eclipse in 1999, off the coast of France.

"It's something that you're going to remember for the rest of your life, and it's pretty awe-inspiring and very dramatic, very exciting--exhilarating.

The Australian-born expert has traveled the world to observe eclipses.

"The last one that I've seen was in March 2016. We traveled to Indonesia to see that one, and that was very special, well every one is very special," says Dr. Russo.

She's published three books, her latest, "Being In The Shadow," was released in June. She says it's the chance of a lifetime for those that haven't experienced a total solar eclipse.

This event was sponsored by the Hyde Memorial Observatory, it's part of their 40th anniversary, and again, that eclipse is on Aug. 21st.