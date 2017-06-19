City Council renews Railyard's district permit

A popular area of the west Haymarket will get to keep business as usual for the next six years.

The Railyard's entertainment district license went before the City Council for renewal Monday.

Members voted unanimously, 7-0, to renew.

It's the only entertainment district in the state, which allows customers to legally drink alcohol within the fenced outdoor spot.

The council said it has been a great addition to Lincoln and its growth.

"I think it was a unanimous vote because we all recognize that it's an important asset to our community. We all want we all want to see it live up to its initial promise. I think we are evolving down there,” City Council Chair Roy Christensen said.

"Everyone knows and everyone sees what a great catalyst the Railyard has been to the Haymarket,” City Council Vice Chair Jane Raybould said.

Council members and developers said the area has revitalized that part of Lincoln.

They said it has been economic engine attracting thousands of people and new companies.

Project leaders said the energy has rippled into the transformation of the south Haymarket that includes the creation of Hudl's new headquarters.

"The more energy we can do. The more energy we can provide that creative place making is a huge magnet,” WRK, LLC Representative Will Scott said.

The Railyard has been around for almost four years.

The renewal process takes places every six years unless a problem arises that council has to review it sooner.

Investors hope the renewal will continue the area’s momentum.

"This is something we didn't want to compete with anything else we had in Lincoln. We wanted it to add to the overall experience our great city,” Scott said.

It was actually a mistake that the renewal came before the council Monday.

It was two years early.

It's important to note this doesn't affect the bars' liquor licenses.

Owners have to renew those on their own.