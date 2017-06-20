Getaway driver in fatal Lincoln robbery gets 6 years - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Getaway driver in fatal Lincoln robbery gets 6 years

Getaway driver in fatal Lincoln robbery gets 6 years

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A 25-year-old accused of being the getaway driver in a fatal Lincoln drug robbery has been sent to prison.

Online court records say Terique Jackson was sentenced Monday to six years. He'd pleaded no contest to aiding and abetting a felony and being an accessory to a felony. Prosecutors had lowered the charges and dropped a count in exchange for Jackson's pleas.

Prosecutors say Jackson had driven two robbers to a Lincoln residence on April 18 last year. By the time they'd left, 32-year-old Christopher Coleman had been fatally shot and 21-year-old Jerry Griffis had been wounded.

The two people Jackson drove are awaiting trial. One was a juvenile at the time of the robbery.

Jackson has been serving prison time for being the getaway driver in another Lincoln robbery.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • US student freed by North Korea dies

    US student freed by North Korea dies

    Otto Warmbier was imprisoned in North Korea for more than 17 months.

    More >>

    Otto Warmbier was imprisoned in North Korea for more than 17 months.

    More >>

  • Police investigate in-custody death; say man turned gun on himself

    Police investigate in-custody death; say man turned gun on himself

    Lincoln Police are investigating an in-custody death that happened at Oasis Hotel near Cornhusker and N 52nd Sunday morning. 

    More >>

    Lincoln Police are investigating an in-custody death that happened at Oasis Hotel near Cornhusker and N 52nd Sunday morning. 

    More >>

  • The Total Solar Eclipse Is on Aug. 21st

    Hundreds Show For Eclipse Expert

    Hundreds Show For Eclipse Expert

    Hundreds of people showed up to listen to Dr. Katie Russo's experience covering solar eclipses. She's seen 10 of them in her lifetime. On Aug. 21st, the U.S. will experience its first total solar eclipse since 1979. Monday, eclipse expert, Dr. Katie Russo, gave a presentation to a packed house at the University of Nebraska's Henzilik Hall Auditorium about her experience covering the phenomenon.  Dr. Russo said, " The total solar eclipse on August 21st i s a really big deal...More >>
    Hundreds of people showed up to listen to Dr. Katie Russo's experience covering solar eclipses. She's seen 10 of them in her lifetime. On Aug. 21st, the U.S. will experience its first total solar eclipse since 1979. Monday, eclipse expert, Dr. Katie Russo, gave a presentation to a packed house at the University of Nebraska's Henzilik Hall Auditorium about her experience covering the phenomenon.  Dr. Russo said, " The total solar eclipse on August 21st i s a really big deal...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.