McVeigh Selected to Australia World University Games Team

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln -- Nebraska junior forward Jack McVeigh will join an exclusive list of Husker basketball players, as he was selected on Tuesday to represent his country in the 2017 World University Games later this summer.

McVeigh is one of 12 players selected by Basketball Australia for the event, which takes place in Taipei from Aug. 19-29. He will become the third Husker basketball player to participate in the World University Games, joining Eric Piatkowski (1993) and Dave Hoppen (1985), as the former Huskers won gold and silver, respectively.

McVeigh, a two-year performer for the Husker basketball team, has been part of the Australian National Team pool for international competition for several years. The 6-foot-8 forward served as captain of the Australian U-19 team and played in the U-19 World Championships in 2015 and made his senior national team debut in 2014 Sino-Australia Challenge.

McVeigh played in 30 games for the Huskers in 2016-17, averaging 7.5 points and 2.5 points per game. He was second on the team with 47 3-pointers. In Big Ten play, he was one of the best sixth men in the conference, averaging 8.1 points per game and shooting 38 percent from 3-point range. McVeigh reached double figures eight times as a sophomore, including a pair of 21-point performances against Louisiana Tech and Big Ten regular-season champion Purdue.

Australia is in Pool D, a group of teams that includes Ukraine, Lithuania, Israel, Russia and Mozambique, and a complete schedule for Australia’s pool is listed below. Australia’s only previous medal in the event came in 2013, earning a silver medal.



Australian Basketball Team Schedule - Times Listed are Central