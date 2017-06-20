Nebraska Football: Riley Announces Coaching Staff Change

Elliott to Move to Defensive Analyst Position; Booker Named Assistant Coach

Nebraska Head Football Coach Mike Riley announced today a change to the Husker coaching staff. Due to personal reasons that recently arose, Assistant Coach Bob Elliott will not be available to work on the field during the 2017 Nebraska football season and instead will serve as a defensive analyst in 2017. Scott Booker has been hired as the Husker safeties and special teams coach for the upcoming season.

“We are sorry to see Bob Elliott leave our full-time on-field staff,” Riley said. “Bob is a wonderful man and a great football coach and he has built a great rapport with our staff and the players in our program. We respect Bob’s decision and we are confident that he will continue to have a positive impact on our program.”

A 38-year veteran of the coaching profession, Elliott joined the Nebraska staff this winter and coached the Husker safeties.

Booker brings 10 years of full-time FBS coaching experience to the Nebraska program, including five seasons on the Notre Dame coaching staff. He most recently served as a special teams consultant with the Nebraska football program.

“It’s an unusual time to make a coaching hire,” Riley said. “But we are fortunate that Scott worked with our staff this past spring and brings great experience and energy to our program. We are confident that he will add to our program as a coach, teacher and recruiter.”

Booker is proud to be a part of the Nebraska coaching staff and eager to work with the Huskers’ special teams and safeties.

“The opportunity to be a part of a prestigious program at the University of Nebraska is something that few coaches have the chance to do in their career,” Booker said. “This is a special place with tremendous people and a great leader in Coach Riley. I couldn’t be more excited for the 2017 season and the chance to work with the young men in this program.”

Scott Booker bio to follow

Scott Booker—Assistant Coach

Scott Booker will serve as an assistant coach for Nebraska in 2017, working with the Husker safeties and special teams. Booker has 14 years of coaching experience at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, and served on the Notre Dame staff from 2010 to 2016.

Booker worked on the Fighting Irish staff as the tight ends and special teams coordinator from 2012 to 2016, after previously spending two seasons as an intern on the Notre Dame staff. During his time in South Bend, Notre Dame participated in six bowl games including the 2012 BCS National Championship Game and 2015 Fiesta Bowl.

The play of Booker’s position groups was a key factor in the Fighting Irish’s undefeated 2012 regular season. Tight end Tyler Eifert won the John Mackey Award that season and was a consensus first-team All-American. Eifert finished his Notre Dame career ranked first in Notre Dame history in both career receptions (140) and career receiving yards (1,840) by a tight end.

In addition to Eifert, Booker coached Irish tight ends Ben Koyack (2014) and Troy Niklas (2013), who each were Mackey Award semifinalists. All three tight ends were taken in the NFL Draft and were on active rosters in 2016. Eifert was a first-round selection of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013, and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015.

Record-setting kicker Kyle Brindza was also a part of the Fighting Irish success. Brindza made a Notre Dame single-season record 23 field goals in 2012, and in his career he set Irish records for field goals (57), field-goal attempts (81) and 50-yard field goals (4). He also holds the top three single-season point totals by a kicker in Irish history.

In the 2015 and 2016 seasons, the Fighting Irish scored six touchdowns on special teams, including four in 2015, which was the most by a Notre Dame team since 2000. Freshman place-kicker Justin Yoon ranked sixth in the FBS in field-goal percentage (.882, 15-of-17) in 2015, the best of any freshman in the country. Freshman C.J. Sanders returned both a kickoff and punt for a touchdown in 2015, one of only seven players in the FBS ranks to accomplish that feat. The previous year in 2014, Notre Dame led the nation in blocked kicks.

Booker spent his first two seasons at Notre Dame as an offensive intern. In 2011, the Irish offense gained more than 500 yards in five games and scored better than 45 points three times.

Booker coached the secondary at Western Kentucky in 2009. He served as the defensive backs coach at Kent State, his alma mater, from 2005 to 2008. In that time, he developed a pair of NFL Draft picks in Jack Williams and Usama Young. Booker helped Kent State rank first or second in the MAC in pass efficiency defense, pass defense and interceptions in 2006.

Booker began his coaching career at Kent State as a graduate assistant in 2003 and 2004. He was a four-year letterwinner for the Golden Flashes from 1999 to 2002, and was named to the MAC all-academic team in 2001.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pa., Booker earned his bachelor’s in business administration from Kent State in 2003, and his master’s in sport studies in 2006.

Booker Coaching Career

2003-04—Kent State, Graduate Assistant

2005-08—Kent State, Assistant Coach/Defensive Backs

2009—Western Kentucky, Assistant Coach/Secondary

2010-11—Notre Dame, Offensive Intern

2012-16—Notre Dame, Assistant Coach/Tight Ends and Special Teams Coordinator

2017—Nebraska, Assistant Coach/Safeties and Special Teams

Playing Experience

1999-2002—Kent State, Defensive Back

Personal

Education: Bachelor’s in Business Administration, Kent State, 2003; Master’s in Sports Studies, Kent State, 2006

Family: Wife, Jennifer; Daughter, Morgan (6)