Man arrested after high speed pursuit, shots fired

Multiple Fire Departments are battling a fire near S 14th and Saltillo Road.More >>
Flames shoot through a rural home, near south 14th and Saltillo road, Tuesday morning.More >>
Otto Warmbier was imprisoned in North Korea for more than 17 months.More >>
Otto Warmbier was imprisoned in North Korea for more than 17 months.More >>
Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria found in rodent and wildlife urine.More >>
Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria found in rodent and wildlife urine.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an in-custody death that happened at Oasis Hotel near Cornhusker and N 52nd Sunday morning.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an in-custody death that happened at Oasis Hotel near Cornhusker and N 52nd Sunday morning.More >>
An inmate is accused of assaulting two employees at a Nebraska prison.More >>
An inmate is accused of assaulting two employees at a Nebraska prison.More >>
Here's your chance to escape the hot Nebraska summers and cool down in your own 24 foot above ground Dough Boy pool from Supreme Spa and Pool and win $88 in vouchers to exchange for Nebraska Lottery Pick 5 Tickets. Please see the contest rules by going to www.klkntv.com and click on the Contest button. The entry form is not supported by mobile devices and some versions of Safari. Please use a desktop or laptop.More >>
Here's your chance to escape the hot Nebraska summers and cool down in your own 24 foot above ground Dough Boy pool from Supreme Spa and Pool and win $88 in vouchers to exchange for Nebraska Lottery Instant Scratch Off Tickets. Enter for a chance to win.More >>
A woman who took a plea deal in a Butler County crash death case has been given three years of probation and some jail time.More >>
A woman who took a plea deal in a Butler County crash death case has been given three years of probation and some jail time.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house. Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area. We'll bring you more information as soon a...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house. Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area. We'll bring you more information as soon a...More >>