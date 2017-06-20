Man arrested after high speed pursuit, shots fired - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man arrested after high speed pursuit, shots fired

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE: The man has been identified as Richard Gathercole, 39, of San Jocinto, California.

Gathercole will be charged with possession of stolen property and possession of stolen firearm. 

A man is in jail in Dawson County after a high speed pursuit through two states, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it started at 6:00 p.m. Monday when a trooper tried to pull the vehicle over near Goodland, Kansas.

They said a man fired shots at the trooper’s vehicle and drove off. The trooper was not injured.

“Please be on the lookout for a dark, possibly flat black Toyota Camry, or similar vehicle, with New York tags. It was first observed traveling east on I70 before exiting and traveling south from the Edson exit,” the Thomas County Sheriff posted on its Facebook page Monday.

According to KHP, the high speed pursuit continued hours later, with this alert being sent out to law enforcement:

KHP TROOP D (SHERMAN COUNTY) MANHUNT IN PROGRESS - SUSPECT ARMED WITH AK-47 - SHOTS FIRED -- AIR UNIT HAS BEEN LAUNCHED, ENROUTE. UPDATE: VEHICLE ABANDONED, CITIZEN CARJACKED AT GUNPOINT, POSSIBLY CROSSED INTO NEBRASKA

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the man stole a pick-up from someone at gunpoint.

Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said the man is in custody in Dawson County.

