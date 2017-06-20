UPDATE: Man arrested after high speed pursuit, shots fired

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a man suspected of shooting at a Kansas state trooper has been arrested in south-central Nebraska.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Richard Gathercole, of San Jacinto, California, was arrested early Tuesday morning at a gas station on the south side of Lexington. A sheriff's deputy had spotted a pickup truck that Kansas authorities had said was stolen by a man who'd fired at the trooper Monday along Interstate 70 near Goodland. The trooper wasn't hit.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. A Kansas Bureau of Investigation representative didn't immediately return a call Wednesday.

Gathercole is charged in Nebraska with theft and with possession of stolen firearms. He remains in Dawson County Jail on Wednesday. Nebraska court records don't list the name of his attorney.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

The man has been identified as Richard Gathercole, 39, of San Jocinto, California.

Gathercole will be charged with possession of stolen property and possession of stolen firearm.

A man is in jail in Dawson County after a high speed pursuit through two states, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it started at 6:00 p.m. Monday when a trooper tried to pull the vehicle over near Goodland, Kansas.

They said a man fired shots at the trooper’s vehicle and drove off. The trooper was not injured.

“Please be on the lookout for a dark, possibly flat black Toyota Camry, or similar vehicle, with New York tags. It was first observed traveling east on I70 before exiting and traveling south from the Edson exit,” the Thomas County Sheriff posted on its Facebook page Monday.

According to KHP, the high speed pursuit continued hours later, with this alert being sent out to law enforcement:

KHP TROOP D (SHERMAN COUNTY) MANHUNT IN PROGRESS - SUSPECT ARMED WITH AK-47 - SHOTS FIRED -- AIR UNIT HAS BEEN LAUNCHED, ENROUTE. UPDATE: VEHICLE ABANDONED, CITIZEN CARJACKED AT GUNPOINT, POSSIBLY CROSSED INTO NEBRASKA

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the man stole a pick-up from someone at gunpoint.

Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said the man is in custody in Dawson County.