Getaway driver in fatal Lincoln robbery gets 6 years

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        A 25-year-old accused of being the getaway driver in a fatal Lincoln drug robbery has been sent to prison.
        Online court records say Terique Jackson was sentenced Monday to six years. He'd pleaded no contest to aiding and abetting a felony and being an accessory to a felony. Prosecutors had lowered the charges and dropped a count in exchange for Jackson's pleas.
        Prosecutors say Jackson had driven two robbers to a Lincoln residence on April 18 last year. By the time they'd left, 32-year-old Christopher Coleman had been fatally shot and 21-year-old Jerry Griffis had been wounded.
        The two people Jackson drove are awaiting trial. One was a juvenile at the time of the robbery.
        Jackson has been serving prison time for being the getaway driver in another Lincoln robbery.

