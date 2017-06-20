3rd former tribal leader pleads guilty in casino theft - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

3rd former tribal leader pleads guilty in casino theft

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        A third former Winnebago Tribal Council member has pleaded guilty to his role in stealing from the tribe's casino in Iowa.
        Charles Aldrich entered the plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.
        Aldrich is one of nine former council members accused of a conspiracy to siphon more than $327,000 from the WinneVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa. Lawrence Payer and Louis Houghton pleaded guilty last month to the same charge: theft from a gaming establishment on Indian lands. They await sentencing.

