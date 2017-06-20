Woman accused of embezzling from Lincoln church day care - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman accused of embezzling from Lincoln church day care

Woman accused of embezzling from Lincoln church day care

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        A former employee has been accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a church day care program in Lincoln.
        Online court records say Amanda Haumont is charged with felony theft. A home phone listing for her isn't available. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press. The records say Haumont's next court hearing is scheduled for July 6.
        Authorities say Haumont was paid overtime after she lied about the hours she worked as director of Little Lambs Child Development Center at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church and also didn't deposit some cash paid by a woman whose daughter attended the day care. The theft was estimated at more than $21,000.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighter injured in rural fire that destroys home

    Firefighter injured in rural fire that destroys home

    Multiple Fire Departments are battling a fire near S 14th and Saltillo Road. 

    More >>

    Flames shoot through a rural home, near south 14th and Saltillo road, Tuesday morning.

    More >>

  • US student freed by North Korea dies

    US student freed by North Korea dies

    Otto Warmbier was imprisoned in North Korea for more than 17 months.

    More >>

    Otto Warmbier was imprisoned in North Korea for more than 17 months.

    More >>

  • Nebraska Football: Riley Announces Coaching Staff Change

    Nebraska Football: Riley Announces Coaching Staff Change

    Posted By: Sports sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: UNL Media Relations Elliott to Move to Defensive Analyst Position; Booker Named Assistant Coach Nebraska Head Football Coach Mike Riley announced today a change to the Husker coaching staff. Due to personal reasons that recently arose, Assistant Coach Bob Elliott will not be available to work on the field during the 2017 Nebraska football season and instead will serve as a defensive analyst in 2017. Scott Booker has been hired as th...More >>
    Posted By: Sports sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: UNL Media Relations Elliott to Move to Defensive Analyst Position; Booker Named Assistant Coach Nebraska Head Football Coach Mike Riley announced today a change to the Husker coaching staff. Due to personal reasons that recently arose, Assistant Coach Bob Elliott will not be available to work on the field during the 2017 Nebraska football season and instead will serve as a defensive analyst in 2017. Scott Booker has been hired as th...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.