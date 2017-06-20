Woman accused of embezzling from Lincoln church day care

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A former employee has been accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a church day care program in Lincoln.

Online court records say Amanda Haumont is charged with felony theft. A home phone listing for her isn't available. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press. The records say Haumont's next court hearing is scheduled for July 6.

Authorities say Haumont was paid overtime after she lied about the hours she worked as director of Little Lambs Child Development Center at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church and also didn't deposit some cash paid by a woman whose daughter attended the day care. The theft was estimated at more than $21,000.