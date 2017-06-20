One man fatally wounded, another hurt in Omaha shooting - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

One man fatally wounded, another hurt in Omaha shooting

One man fatally wounded, another hurt in Omaha shooting

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say one man has died and another has been critically injured in a southeast Omaha shooting.
        Police say officers who were sent around 9:30 p.m. Monday to check a residential disturbance call found a wounded man at a street corner nearby. Police say he was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died. Police identified him as 44-year-old Jason Davis.
        Another man believed to have been wounded in the same shooting showed up at a fire station and was taken in critical condition to the same hospital. He's been identified as 30-year-old Justin Huskey.        

        Police say they're looking for two suspects. No arrests have been reported.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighter injured in rural fire that destroys home

    Firefighter injured in rural fire that destroys home

    Multiple Fire Departments are battling a fire near S 14th and Saltillo Road. 

    More >>

    Flames shoot through a rural home, near south 14th and Saltillo road, Tuesday morning.

    More >>

  • US student freed by North Korea dies

    US student freed by North Korea dies

    Otto Warmbier was imprisoned in North Korea for more than 17 months.

    More >>

    Otto Warmbier was imprisoned in North Korea for more than 17 months.

    More >>

  • Nebraska Football: Riley Announces Coaching Staff Change

    Nebraska Football: Riley Announces Coaching Staff Change

    Posted By: Sports sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: UNL Media Relations Elliott to Move to Defensive Analyst Position; Booker Named Assistant Coach Nebraska Head Football Coach Mike Riley announced today a change to the Husker coaching staff. Due to personal reasons that recently arose, Assistant Coach Bob Elliott will not be available to work on the field during the 2017 Nebraska football season and instead will serve as a defensive analyst in 2017. Scott Booker has been hired as th...More >>
    Posted By: Sports sports@klkntv.com Courtesy: UNL Media Relations Elliott to Move to Defensive Analyst Position; Booker Named Assistant Coach Nebraska Head Football Coach Mike Riley announced today a change to the Husker coaching staff. Due to personal reasons that recently arose, Assistant Coach Bob Elliott will not be available to work on the field during the 2017 Nebraska football season and instead will serve as a defensive analyst in 2017. Scott Booker has been hired as th...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.