One man fatally wounded, another hurt in Omaha shooting

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say one man has died and another has been critically injured in a southeast Omaha shooting.

Police say officers who were sent around 9:30 p.m. Monday to check a residential disturbance call found a wounded man at a street corner nearby. Police say he was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died. Police identified him as 44-year-old Jason Davis.

Another man believed to have been wounded in the same shooting showed up at a fire station and was taken in critical condition to the same hospital. He's been identified as 30-year-old Justin Huskey.

Police say they're looking for two suspects. No arrests have been reported.