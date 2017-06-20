Nebraska and Iowa private colleges compete for students

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

A number of private colleges in Nebraska and Iowa have come up with creative ways to compete for new students due to the number of high school graduates leveling off nationwide.

National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities spokesman Paul Hassen tells the Omaha World-Herald (http://bit.ly/2rzojHw ) that the fairly flat numbers of prospective students mean colleges are competing harder to boost enrollments.

To help attract students, the College of St. Mary in Omaha has dropped the tuition price for this coming school year by 33 percent, to just under $20,000.

The college says a price of more than $30,000 would scare off potential students.

College spokeswoman Sarah Kottich says since the reduction, applications and deposits at the school are up by 15 percent over any of the past three years.