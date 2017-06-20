Defy Ventures gives Tecumseh inmates a second chance

Sixty-five inmates from Tecumseh State Correctional Institution are stepping toward a better life. They've agreed to be in what's called Defy Ventures, a six-month intensive course that develops entrepreneurship, leadership, and character--with the goal of seeing a life beyond prison.

"Everyone isn't all bad that's been locked up behind these walls," said Marlon Pearson, one of the Entrepreneurs in Training (EIT). "There's inmates in here that are willing to change; we're looking to become better people so once we're released we can give back."

Volunteer coaches within the program come from all over, some from local start-up companies, one pastor, a few long-time business owners willing to give these natural hustlers a shot. Then there's Fran, who can't remember how long she's been visiting Nebraska prisons--at least 20 years now. She's known Chris Garza since he was convicted of murder at the age of 16, and now they're fast friends.

"I think that people like Chris who've been involved in something terrible and have come through and decided to live and be a human being on the other side, know more about how to live than anybody else I've every met," Fran says.

Fifteen years ago, Chris turned his life around. He says he wants to move forward, not back.

"I think about my future every day," he said. "I don't want to get out and not be able to do anything; not have a life, be dependent upon the state."

Chris just found out he'll likely be in for another 22 years. In fact, Defy Ventures says inmates serving life sentences should look to the future, and recognize they have something to offer, especially within the walls of the prison.



"I have a life sentence, so I want to better myself and better others, and let them know just cause they have a life sentence doesn't mean that it's over," says Terrence Moore, another EIT.

Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes was there, too. He says despite some negative events at Tecumseh lately, this kind of program, and the energetic men who agreed to do the work, are a sign that good changes are within the system.

Defy is looking for more volunteers. If you'd like to help, click here.