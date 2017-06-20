Trial begins in Fair Housing Act lawsuit against landlord

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP)

Testimony has resumed in a lawsuit that alleges religious and other bias on the part of a south-central Nebraska apartment owner and his property manager.

The trial began Monday in Lexington for Gerald Rich, owner of the Cottonwood Apartments complex, and his property manager, Laurie Reinick. The state attorney general's office filed the action in November 2015. Among the allegations: The two disparaged the tenants' national origin and their Muslim religion, entered the apartments at unreasonable hours and without notice, didn't do repairs and charged the tenants for damage they didn't cause.

The defense attorney said in his opening remarks Monday that there was no discrimination, that landlord-tenant disputes are common and that the allegations against Rich and Reinick have been blown out of proportion.