Carjacking suspect had stolen mail in car, authorities say

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Eastern Nebraska authorities say a man caught after a carjacking attempt had stolen mail in his wrecked car.
        The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies were sent around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday to check a report about a man rummaging through mailboxes in a neighborhood on the north side of Omaha. After a short foot chase they were able to catch a man who'd fled a vehicle he was trying to steal after wrecking his car in a ditch.
        He was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted robbery and resisting arrest. Court records don't show that he's been formally charged yet.
        The deputies reported finding mail stolen in northern Douglas County and Omaha in the man's car.

