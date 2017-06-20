Western Nebraska therapist ordered to pay $300K to state

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

CHADRON, Neb. (AP)

A western Nebraska judge has ordered a Chadron-area mental health therapist to pay more than $300,000 to the state for improper Medicaid billing.

A Dawes County District Court judge on Tuesday ordered Anna Young to pay after the Nebraska Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit found she had billed Nebraska Medicaid nearly $103,000 for mental health services. The Attorney General's office says Young admitted to knowingly failing to maintain documentation to support the submission of the claims, as required by law.

She was ordered to repay triple the amount she billed to Medicaid, per the Nebraska False Medicaid Claims Act.

Officials say Young submitted the claims while employed by Ann Brost Counseling Agency. Brost settled a separate action with the state that stemmed from the same incident.