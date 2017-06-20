Gas Leak on UNL Campus - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Gas Leak on UNL Campus

Gas Leak on UNL Campus

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

THERE WAS A GAS LEAK AT U-N-L TODAY..
CREWS HIT AN ACTIVE GAS LINE WHILE DIGGING ON THE CITY CAMPUS.
IT WAS NEAR 14TH AND AVERY..
BLACK HILLS ENERGY SHUT DOWN THE LINE AND HAD IT CAPPED IN 2 HOURS..
NO EVACUATIONS WERE NEEDED..

THE STREET AND SIDEWALK IN THE AREA WERE CLOSED FOR A WHILE..
THERE WERE NO INJURIES.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.