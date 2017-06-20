Gas Leak on UNL Campus

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

THERE WAS A GAS LEAK AT U-N-L TODAY..

CREWS HIT AN ACTIVE GAS LINE WHILE DIGGING ON THE CITY CAMPUS.

IT WAS NEAR 14TH AND AVERY..

BLACK HILLS ENERGY SHUT DOWN THE LINE AND HAD IT CAPPED IN 2 HOURS..

NO EVACUATIONS WERE NEEDED..

THE STREET AND SIDEWALK IN THE AREA WERE CLOSED FOR A WHILE..

THERE WERE NO INJURIES.