Nebraska Public Power wants people to conserve energy after storms

The Nebraska Public Power District is asking residents and businesses in Plattsmouth to reduce and conserve electricity usage.

NPPD says its currently seeing issues with low voltage levels in Plattsmouth on the electric system due to a number of power lines that feed electricity from Omaha Public Power District damaged during Friday's storm.

Residents and businesses should conserve electricity usage between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday night and again starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

They say it will assist in avoiding any involuntary power outages.

