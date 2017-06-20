Gov. Ricketts declares state of emergency for parts of Nebraska

While how much damage was done is still unclear, Gov. Ricketts has begun the process of assessing what needs to be repaired.

The governor has declared a state of emergency for several counties across Nebraska, opening the door for state officials to assess claims and determine whether federal agencies can step in to help.

Gov. Ricketts said, "I just signed the disaster proclamation, so that we could then take the next step as far as accessing any federal dollars that might be available; that we would qualify for us to be able to help with our community get back on their feet."

Some of the areas hit hardest include: Beatrice, Plattsmouth and also Bellevue, where two tornadoes were confirmed.

"It's the worst one I've seen since 96'," said Rusty Hodges, a volunteer in Beatrice.

Norma Pike says, "I was in the basement. I didn't know whether there would be a house on top or not. You know, when I came out I didn't know what we was going to find."

Bellevue, Papillion and Sarpy County have all requested disaster relief, in the wake of the June 16th storm. Nebraska Emergency Management is still in the process of estimating damage in 30 counties.

"We really encourage local communities and local community emergency management to document everything, keeping track of all of that. So that we can make that part of the application process to the federal government," added Ricketts.

The governor visited storm-ravaged areas over the weekend. The majority of power outages remain in Sarpy County, where nearly 1,400 homes are still waiting for it to be restored.

The Red Cross has also setup a station in Bellevue to help storm victims.

Again, this process will determine whether or not federal dollars can be used in disaster relief for the most damaged areas.