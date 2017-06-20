LPD holding training at LSW Wednesday

You may notice a heavy police presence at Lincoln Southwest High School on Wednesday.

It’s nothing to be alarmed about; Lincoln Police’s southwest team will be holding its active shooter training there.

Around 50 officers will be in and out of the area all day taking part in a simulated training.

LPD does these trainings regularly, and likes to do them at places like schools where there's usually a large population in a smaller area.

The school district is aware of the training, and sent out a letter to families letting them know what will be going on.

There are still activities and camps going on around southwest high school tomorrow, so if you're in the area, you will see a lot of police cars and officers in the area.

But again, there's no need to be alarmed, it’s just a measure LPD takes to keep Lincoln safe.