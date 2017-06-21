Rural Home Destroyed by Fire Rekindles Overnight

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Rural Lancaster County firefighters are having trouble with a home just south of Lincoln.

On Tuesday, a large fire broke out and destroyed the house near 14th & Saltillo. It then rekindled during the overnight hours.

Neighbors called 9-1-1 after seeing smoke coming from the already burned-down structure.

Fire crews say this blaze broke out on the back side of the home around 2:30 a.m.

Southwest Rural Fire crews had the blaze put out not long after arriving.

They say hot spots that lit up are to blame and they're now inspecting the structure to make sure all hot spots are gone.