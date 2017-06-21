Man stole cigarettes from Dollar General

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General.

It happen around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday near 14th and Superior Streets.

Officers say a man walked in and ask for cigarettes.

After the employee set them on the counter the man grabbed them with out paying.

The suspect showed the employee a gun under his shirt after the employee argued about payment.

The man left the store with the cigarettes.