Man stole cigarettes from Dollar General

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Lincoln Police are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General.  

It happen around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday near 14th and Superior Streets.  

Officers say a man walked in and ask for cigarettes.  

After the employee set them on the counter the man grabbed them with out paying.

The suspect showed the employee a gun under his shirt after the employee argued about payment.  

The man left the store with the cigarettes.

