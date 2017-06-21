$60,000 excavator stolen from Lincoln hotel

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are looking for an excavator stolen from a Lincoln hotel.

It was taken from the Country Inn and Suites at 13th and West Bond Circle.

A construction company from Kansas was staying at the hotel and when they woke up Tuesday morning the excavator was gone.

Officers say the equipment is orange with Kansas plates and has a pintle hitch.

The loss is estimated at $60,000.