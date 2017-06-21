Jamaica North Trail closed in Southwest Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Jamaica North Trail closed in Southwest Lincoln

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
8@klkntv.com

Press Release from Lincoln Parks and Recreation

The Jamaica North Trail from Old Cheney Road to S. 14th Street is closed due to fallen trees caused by Friday’s storm.  Users are asked to stay off the trail while the barricades are in place. Pioneers Park and Wilderness Park also suffered storm damage, including trees that have fallen on or are hanging over trails.  Users are urged to be cautious in the parks and avoid damaged areas.

For more information regarding Lincoln trails, contact Sara Hartzell, 402-441-8261 or visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.