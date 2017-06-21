Woman accused of stealing around $32K from convenience store - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman accused of stealing around $32K from convenience store

Woman accused of stealing around $32K from convenience store

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

SARGENT, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have charged a Sargent woman with stealing thousands of dollars from a convenience store where she'd worked as a manager.

Cynthia Lowry, 36, is charged in Custer County with felony theft. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 18.

Court records say Lowry ``cooked'' several accounts for the Whoa N' Go in Sargent from January through July 25 last year. Investigators think she stole about $32,000 from the store.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.