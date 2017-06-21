Woman accused of stealing around $32K from convenience store

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

SARGENT, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have charged a Sargent woman with stealing thousands of dollars from a convenience store where she'd worked as a manager.

Cynthia Lowry, 36, is charged in Custer County with felony theft. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 18.

Court records say Lowry ``cooked'' several accounts for the Whoa N' Go in Sargent from January through July 25 last year. Investigators think she stole about $32,000 from the store.