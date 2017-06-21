Group honors Longest Day with Putt to End Alzheimer's

By Patty Kundinger's third hole-in-one at Wednesday's Putt to End Alzheimer's event, it was clear she wasn't just a former golfer, she was a good one.

"We played sometimes all day long, 18 holes, twice," she said after hitting the ball in yet again. "That would always give me a lower score, because I could putt."

Patty, like many of the older golfers at the event, battles Alzheimer's. This Longest Day program, put on with the Alzheimer's Association, raised support and awareness. Pete Ferguson, who put the homemade putt-putt course together, has a mother who battles the disease.

"It's one of those things that I don't think anybody ever thinks is going to be a part of their life," Ferguson said. "You think that you're always going to remember them the way they were when you were running around the neighborhood, when you were having Thanksgiving; Christmas, when they were coming to games."

Wednesday's event was held in the Lincoln Southwest High School gymnasium. For Beverly Grady, the setting was par for the course.

"It does feel wonderful to be back a PE gym," she said, explaining that she taught high school PE for most of her life. "I don't get around and I don't keep up with things like I always did, I can't quite do that."

She's still pretty active, but also struggles with dimension. Her memories from before are much clearer than the here and now. There were lots of young people at the event, too. It was aimed at teaching all ages about the disease, in the hopes of more joining the fight against it.

If you're interested in helping, here's a link to the Alzheimer's Association.