Lincoln Police train for active shooting

The stage was set. It’s 8:43 a.m. and the halls are quiet at Southwest High School.

Suddenly it turned into chaos.

It’s a part of Lincoln Police active shooter training.

"Where is he, where is he,” one officer shouted as he ran through the halls. “We have one down over here," another officer yelled.

The goal: make it as stressful and real as possible.

“Get me out, get me out,” a volunteer victim said as he pulled on the locked doors.

“Where is he,” an officer asked, “Over there,” the witness volunteer said.

Lincoln Police officers worked as a team to stay focused and stop the gunman.

"There is going to be a lot of noise, screaming, probably, fire alarms, and gun shots of course, and people running for help,” Officer Scott Parker, said. “We try to re-create that and reduce stress as best we can."

Officer Scott Parker was the instructor, Lincoln Southwest staff acted as victims and hostages.

"What now, what are you going to do now,” Parker, yelled.

The mock drill hit close to him for Mike Gillotti, Southwest's Principal.

"I was thinking what would happen if students were sitting in the forum area,” Mile Gillotti, Principal, said. “I thought about that the whole time. It’s personal when this is where you call home everyday.”

The training focused on different scenarios and response techniques.

"They are specific teaching points that we are trying to convey so the officers can put another tool in their tool bag," Parker, said.

At the end of each drill, there were lessons about what they did right and what can be modified.

During the police training, it was also good experience for the school staff.

The district has its own lockdown policy on how handle this type of situation.