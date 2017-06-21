New outdoor classroom at Cedars

Kids at CEDARS are becoming one with nature.

The non–profit now has an outdoor classroom at its Northbridge Community Center.

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday.

The group, Nature Explore, helped coordinate it.

The children can engage in various learning opportunities like art, gardening and music.

"To really help them engage their minds as they're becoming so creative with many of the elements that you see in this type of space provides that hands-on learning that is so important,” Nature Explore Educational Services Director Julie Rose said.

The Lincoln Police Department was also there for the celebration.

About 20 members from LPD pitched in with the demolition of the area.

The center and swat teams were glad to lend a hand.

"It’s just a bright spot of our day. We see them every single day. This would better their environment here..something unique to the city of Lincoln. So, we thought this would be a great opportunity to help out,” Lincoln Police Department Capt. Jason Stille said.

The project took less than a year to complete.

It cost under $100, 000.

CEDARS said the classroom wouldn't be possible without the generosity of the city.

"We are thrilled that the community has stepped forward with this our appreciation knows no boundaries because this would not be possible for the kids without the people of Lincoln,” CEDARS President and CEO Jim Blue said.

All kind gestures proving it does take a community to help raise a child.

The park is geared towards preparing kids for preschool and getting them involved with the environment.