Abbott Sports Complex nearing closure

Years of sports memories at Abbott Sports Complex are facing the final buzzer.

The complex at 70th and Arbor Road is for sale, and a buyer wants to turn the space into an industrial center.

The Planning Commission hesitantly voted 7-1 in favor of the change on Wednesday.

"I wish there was a way we could find a way to allow sports teams to use that facility and make it work," commission chair Chris Hove, who voted against the measure, said. "From the standpoint of what this really was asking for, all the other commissioners voted the right way."

Abbott has long been home to beginner soccer players and standout tennis stars alike.

It's even where former Husker sensation turned USA Volleyball champion Jordan Larson played before college.

UNL head volleyball Coach John Cook believes Abbott needs some TLC, but tearing it down would be catastrophic for young athletes from around the community.

We know what happens if they don't have opportunities, they are going to find trouble," Cook said. "We know the importance of playing youth sports to young kids, their self esteem their confidence, being a part of a team. Its a life changer for a lot of these kids."

That's a message that resonates with the Cornhusker Shooting Stars club girls basketball team.

Abbott is currently their home, and if it closes, they won't have a place to go.

"We don't need another warehouse," Jim Bovaird, a parent volunteer with the team, said. "Our kids need to be served."

There's only one other sports complex in Lincoln, and that's Speedway Sporting Village near 3rd and Van Dorn in southwest Lincoln. It doesn't have an indoor sport court, like Abbott does.

Some people think the city should step in, but Abbott Sports Complex is privately owned by a foundation.

My kids have played sports there since my 17 year old was 5 so that's a long time," Tori Ryan, a concerned parent who takes her home schooled children to Abbott to fulfill their P.E. requirement. "I don't want to see the zoning change so another developer can take that away."

Despite the outcry, commission members said they felt their hands were tied. If they had voted to deny the zoning change, Abbott still owns the property, and could choose to shut down completely.

The commission did make an amendment to the proposal to ensure anyone leasing the property would have their lease carried out to term.

The vote will now go to the city council before being approved.