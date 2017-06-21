Yoga enthusiasts gathered to celebrate community

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

It is International Yoga Day and a group of locals gathered at Woods Park to celebrate.

Yoga enthusiasts kicked of the summer by taking part in an outdoor session organized by the Lincoln Yoga Center.

Organizers said it's too promote community no matter cultural or fitness background.

Everyone in attendance was encouraged to go at their own pace with the end goal of relieving stress.

The event went from 7-8 p.m. Contact Lincoln Yoga Center Owner Sheila Palmquist if you are interested in getting involved.