Antique tractors and cars take Haymarket back in time

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Wednesday night, the Haymarket traveled back into it’s past in agriculture.

It was Farm Bureau’s Ag Night.

"You don't see tractors in the Haymarket anymore,” Chad Christensen, Farm Bureau agent said.

But Christensen says you used to.

"All you have to do is walk around the Haymarket and look at some of the old time photos that are in all these historic buildings and you're going to see these vehicles behind me in those photos,” Christensen said.

The show told the story of the Haymarket, but more than that, each vehicle had a story of its own.

Matthew Steinblock, from Bennet Nebraska, has grown up with an interest in antique tractors, he said it started with his dad’s collection.

He restored a 1937 John Deere tractor.

"I saw these as a kid and just kinda took an interest, my dad's been in antique tractors for a long time so I brought one home with me and it took off and restored it."

He says when he brought it home, it looked like a rust bucket; now it’s part of the family.

It’s also a way to connect to the history of agriculture.

"It's kind of interesting to see where history has taken farming,” Steinblock said.

Antique cars were invited to the show too.

Jim Cook has a 1931 4-door model A Ford that he rebuilt from the inside out.

For him too, this has been a lifelong interest, finally realized.

"I’ve been a car nut since I was 10 years old and I didn't have time to work on it, or have the finances 'til it was about time to retire and I just decided this is something I’ve always wanted to do so I'm gonna do it,” Cook said.

In the show’s second year, it’s already successful.

Christensen says the turnout this year was nearly double last year’s, and they hope it just keeps getting bigger and better.

