A first step towards getting fit, hundred take part in running program

Taking their first steps toward getting fit, 300 runners of all ages and experienced levels took part in the Beginner's Luck running program at Southwest High School Wednesday night.

The seven week program is tailored for those who are just starting out on their fitness journey.

The sessions start inside, where fitness experts share tips, tricks and other advice to keep people on the right track.

Then it's time to hit the pavement.

Runners split into groups based on their specific goals and build toward the program's ultimate goal of being able to run a 5K race in July.



Ultimately, organizers say it doesn't matter how fast or how far you run, as long as you're making progress towards a healthier you.

The program is two weeks in, but you can still join.

For more information, contact Ann Ringlein at The Running Company (402) 474-4557) or stop by the Southwest High before one of the classes.

Classes are held on Wednesday nights and start at 6:30 p.m.