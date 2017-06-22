Police arrest man after hours-long standoff

Lincoln Police arrested Ricardo Jackson,48, on a warrant for violating his parole.

They arrested him Thursday morning after a 7 hour stand off with the SWAT team.

Lincoln Police say it started near 27th and J street just before 4:00 Wednesday afternoon.

They say a 34-year-old woman claimed she was threatened with a gun.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and the Metro Fugitive Task Force helped. They found Jackson in a hotel,near NW 12th and W. Adams.

Officials say a 9mm handgun was located in the room.

Lincoln Police also were investigating him for not complying with the sex offender registry requirement

Jackson was released on parole in January, the Department of Corrections issued a warrant after he did not comply with it.